WATCH: Bonner's team bow out in Women's AFL elimination finals in Australia

Donegal's Yvonne Bonner was not involved because of an ankle injury as her team Greater Western Sydney Giants threw away their play-off against Melbourne with some woeful shooting.

They were undone in the final seconds when Melbourne scored a late goal to win by 4-5 (29) to 3-9 (26).

The leagues were changed because of the coronavirus with the last two rounds of the regular season scrapped with a new three-week, six-team finals series instead with the games played behind closed doors.

Mayo's Cora Staunton was also part of the Giants team. Two Dublin girls Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick were members of the Melbourne team but they returned home last week dur to the coronavirus threat.

That thought didn't occur to Staunton and Bonner as Staunton revealed on RTE Radio: "The option was there from the club for myself and Yvonne [Bonner] to go home," Staunton told 2fm’s Game On.

"But we hadn’t thought about going home as we are happy enough here at the moment.

"I don’t know the girls’ situation, why they went home.

"Every Irish girl over here, their situation is different, whether you need to go home to see family or for work.

"But it is a decision you have to respect, obviously they need to get home, and I see a couple more Irish girls going home in the next couple of days."