Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: Bonner's team bow out in Women's AFL elimination finals in Australia

WATCH: Bonner's team bow out in Women's AFL elimination finals in Australia

Yvonne Bonner . . . her team lose out in Australia

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal's Yvonne Bonner was not involved because of an ankle injury as her team Greater Western Sydney Giants threw away their play-off against Melbourne with some woeful shooting.
They were undone in the final seconds when Melbourne scored a late goal to win by 4-5 (29) to 3-9 (26).
The leagues were changed because of the coronavirus with the last two rounds of the regular season scrapped with a new three-week, six-team finals series instead with the games played behind closed doors.
Mayo's Cora Staunton was also part of the Giants team. Two Dublin girls Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick were members of the Melbourne team but they returned home last week dur to the coronavirus threat.
That thought didn't occur to Staunton and Bonner as Staunton revealed on RTE Radio: "The option was there from the club for myself and Yvonne [Bonner] to go home," Staunton told 2fm’s Game On.
"But we hadn’t thought about going home as we are happy enough here at the moment.
"I don’t know the girls’ situation, why they went home.
"Every Irish girl over here, their situation is different, whether you need to go home to see family or for work.
"But it is a decision you have to respect, obviously they need to get home, and I see a couple more Irish girls going home in the next couple of days."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie