Sweet 16th as the 'the Poet' sinks a hole in one!

Sean "The Poet" McLaughlin with a hole in one at the 16th hole at North West Golf Club.
Inishowen's North West Golf Club was the scene of one of the sport's rare sights - a hole in one.
Sean "The Poet" McLaughlin sunk the hole in one at the 16th hole at the Lisfannon club.
When asked about his shot choice and strategy Sean replied: "I just hit it and let God do the rest!"
Congratulations on a fantastic achievement Sean.
