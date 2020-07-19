Donegal UFC star announces retirement following defeat

Contact
Donegal UFC star Joe Duffy has announced his retirement from MMA
Donegal UFC star Joe Duffy has announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts following his latest defeat.
The Burtonport lightweight, who famously handed Conor McGregor a submission loss, has called it a day after a quick tapout at UFC Fight Island 2.
Duffy dove for a takedown against Joel Alvarez in the opening frame and was quickly caught in a guillotine choke, submitting at the 2.25 mark for his third consecutive loss. In his previous appearance, which came in March 2019, he was outpointed by Marc Diakiese.
“I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces,” Duffy wrote on Instagram. “I think it’s time to realize that I haven’t got what it takes any more.”
He retires with an overall UFC record of 4-4.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Bonagee's goalscorer Ryan Rainey holds possession from Niall McGinley, Finn Harps Reserves during Saturday night's game at Dry Arch Park PIC: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.