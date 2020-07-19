Donegal UFC star announces retirement following defeat

Donegal UFC star Joe Duffy has announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts following his latest defeat.

The Burtonport lightweight, who famously handed Conor McGregor a submission loss, has called it a day after a quick tapout at UFC Fight Island 2.

Duffy dove for a takedown against Joel Alvarez in the opening frame and was quickly caught in a guillotine choke, submitting at the 2.25 mark for his third consecutive loss. In his previous appearance, which came in March 2019, he was outpointed by Marc Diakiese.

“I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces,” Duffy wrote on Instagram. “I think it’s time to realize that I haven’t got what it takes any more.”

He retires with an overall UFC record of 4-4.