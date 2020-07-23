Naomh Conaill prove too strong for St Nauls in re-arranged regional league game in Mountcharles

Naomh Conaill got their season up and running with an easy win over St Nauls in Mountcharles.

St Nauls 0-6

Naomh Conaill 0-16

The gulf became clearer the longer the contest went on. The county champions, Naomh Conaill, were short Leo McLoone, Brendan McDyer and Kieran Gallagher, but still had it much their own way.

St Nauls started well but they tired as the contest went on. They were also short a number of players including Barry Griffin, who they hope will be fit for the championship opener in just over a week.

There was a minute's silence in memory of the late Pat Eamonn Boyle of Glenties prior to the throw-in.

St Nauls were quickest out of the blocks and had to points inside four minutes. Cathal Lowther had the opener from a forward mark while Stephen Griffin added a free.

Then Naom Conaill got going thanks to a great Odhran Doherty point. By the 12th minute Dermot Molloy had them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead with three points in succession from right, left and centre.

Stuart Johnston replied for the home side but after a great move the length of the field and Charles McGuinness finished well.

Stephen Griffin had St Nauls fourth point from a free but by half-time the Glenties boys were 0-8 to 0-4 ahead. Dermot Brick Molloy added his fourth after Caolan Gaffney did well to win a break but then gave the ball away.

Seamus Corcoran and Charlie McGuinness added the other two points for the visitors before the break.

Peadar Mogan had the lead down to three within 11 seconds of the resumption as Stephen Griffin and Stuart Johnston put him through. But Naomh Conaill needed just 30 seconds to respond with Eoghan McGettigan finding the range.

Cathal Lowther was almost in for a goal for St Nauls before Gavin Mulreaney pulled off a great tackle on Eoghan McGettigan to dispossess him as he was about to go for goal.

By the 45th minute Ciaran Thompson (free), Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui and McGettigan (free) had Naomh Conaill seven ahead, 0-12 to 0-5.

Peadar Mogan had St Nauls last point from a free on 54 minutes as Naomh Conaill finished strongly. There was some 11 minutes of added time after a collision between two St Nauls players, who thankfully were okay. The Thompsons Ciaran (3) and Anthony added points and Anthony also hit the sidenetting as the home side visibly faded from the contest.

Just before the end Nathan Byrne of Naomh Conaill was black carded. It may have been for words he had with the referee.

Scorers - St Nauls: Stephen Griffin 0-2,2f; Peadar Mogan 0-2,1f; Stuart Johnston 0-1, Cathal Lowther 0-1,fm.

Naomh Conaill: Ciaran Thompson 0-4,4f; Dermot Molloy 0-4; Charlie McGuinness 0-2; Eoghan McGettigan 0-2,1f; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Anthony Thompson, Odhran Doherty Seamus Corcoran 0-1 each.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; Conor McBrearty, Brendan McCole, Caolan Gaffney; Martin Breslin, Shane Meehan, Dermot Gallagher; Peadar Mogan, Stephen Griffin; Brian McGroary, Ian Campbell, Stuart Johnston; Cathal Lowther, Daniel Brennan, Shane Conneely. Subs: Enda Lynch for Gaffney; Lee McBrearty for Campbell, both 20; Thomas White for Lowther 22; John Relihan for D Gallagher 27.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Anthony Thompson, Ethan O'Donnell; Marty Boyle, Ciaran Thompson; Eunan Doherty, Eoghan McGettigan, Odhran Doherty; Dermot Molloy, Charles McGuinness, Seamus Corcoran. Subs: Nathan Byrne and Keelan McGill for McGuinness and K McGettigan, both ht; John O'Malley for Corcoran 54; Leon Thompson

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)