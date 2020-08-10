Malin get back on track with big win over Naomh Colmcille in Connolly Park

Malin got their first win in this year’s revamped Intermediate Championship with a 10 point win over N Colmcille in Connolly Park on Sunday afternoon, in a game where the scoreboard didn’t really tell the full story as it was only in the final quarter when Malin pulled away from the visitors.

Malin 1-18

N. Colmcille 0-11

Malin who suffered defeat in the Inishowen derby in Buncrana knew that a win was vital, while N. Colmcille would be hoping to build on their opening day victory over N. Ultan.

It was the Newton based side who drew first blood and soon raced into an early 4 point lead with scores from Willie Gillespie, Daniel Clarke and a brace from Shane Monaghan giving the men in red and white an ideal start, all inside the opening 10 minutes.

Malin finally opened their account after 14 minutes of action when Christy Fildara split the posts with a well struck free, after Oran Downey was sin binned for a foul. Paul Fildara brought Malin closer when pointing after collecting a mark. The visitors increased their advantage when a clever ball from Daniel Clarke found Shane Monaghan who fired over.

Malin received a let off when after a well worked move, Shane Monaghan fed Willie Gillespie, who was expertly thwarted by Malin keeper Darragh Mc Laughlin. Malin launched an immediate attack, which paid dividends, as Christy Fildara increased his tally after Brendan Fildara was dragged down. The home side soon narrowed the gap after some superb inter play between Adam Mc Gonigle and Christy Fildara freed Kieran Mc Colgan who fired over. From the resulting kick out, Damian Harkin collected possession and found the lively Josh Conlon who laid the ball of to Benny Fildara who scored off the outside of the boot to level the proceedings.

The visitors were always a goal threat and once again Darragh Mc Laughlin had to be at his best as pulled off a top class stop from the in rushing Monaghan. Clarke and Monaghan linked up again but this time the latter took the save option and opted to point, and within seconds N. Colmcille had doubled their advantage Keenan Diver found Gillespie who raised the white flag. Malin were lucky not to be punished further when Mc Laughlin made amends by producing another fine stop after a sloppy restart. A sliced effort by Christy Fildara somehow ended in the arms of Conor Mc Geoghegan who was fouled and Fildara made up for his earlier error by firing over to leave just the bare minimum between the sides at the interval, with N Colmcille holding a 0-7 to 0-6 lead. It was the home side who opening the scoring in the second period when Christy Fildara dissected the posts and then Malin went in front for the first time in the encounter when Conor Mc Geoghegan collected a breaking ball and found Benny Fildara who knocked over. N. Colmcille hit back with a fisted effort from PJ Mc Brearty. A Daniel Clarke free regained the lead for the visitors but minutes later the turning point in the tie arrived as Josh Conlon was upended in the area and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Up stepped Paul Fildara who saw his effort well saved by Roulstone in the N. Colmcille goal, but he made no mistaken second time round as he hammered the rebound to the net to put his side 1-8 to 0-9 in front. Clarke and Christy Fildara traded frees as both sides went for a water break with the game very much up for grabs.

The brief stoppage was just what the Malin side needed as they took complete control in the final quarter, hitting 6 unanswered points in quick succession. Conlon fired over to put 3 between the sides, Christy Fildara added to his tally, Paul Fildara got a quick fire double and Matthew Mullarkey got his name on the score sheet with an excellent score.

Things were going from bad to worse for the visitors who soon had Michael Gillespie sin binned. Paul Fildara stretched the advantage with a long range free after the lively Conlon was taken down while in full flight. Malin were in cruise control at this stage and the impressive Christy Fildara raised another white flag. Willie Gillespie managed to cut the gap with a score from a placed ball but it was Malin’s Matthew Mullarkey who had the final say with an injury time point to push the Malin advantage to double figures when the referee called a halt to proceedings.



Malin: Darragh McLaughlin, Conor McColgan, Conor Farren, Keelan White, Ciaran Doherty, Damian Harkin, Adam McGonigle, Ciaran McColgan, Christopher Fildara, Sean O Neill, Paul Fildara, Seamus Doherty, Josh Conlon, Benny Fildara and Conor McGeoghegan. Subs Dan McDaid, Matthew Mullarkey, Conor Byrne, Padraig McCarron and Gary Farren



N. Colmcille: John Roulstone, Jason Fitzpatrick, Michael Friel, Paul Friel, Mark Friel, Hugh O Donnell, Oran Downey, Keelan Diver, Daniel Clarke, Reece Duncan, Oran Hilley, PJ McBrearty, Eddie Gillespie, Willie Gillespie, Shane Monaghan. Subs: Shaun Bond, Bradley Doherty