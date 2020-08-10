Donegal swimmers go the distance for charity!

A group of 19 swimmers are taking on a unique swim challenge from 01-15 August. They are aiming to swim a total of 250 kilometres and will do this in the lakes and seas around Donegal.

This year due to the coronavirus the Lough Gill Hospice 10km Swim is not taking place – instead, it’s a virtual event with over 200 people signed up. Participants can swim anywhere while raising money for the Hospice.

This intrepid group of swimmers guided by the Gartan Open Water Swimmers group swim regularly in Portnablagh, Marble Hill, Downings and Gartan Lake – there is a unique bond among the group with people taking on their own personal challenge. Some will train to swim the 10 kilometres in one go, others will break it up into smaller chunks, and one group are going to swim the distance over a 24 hour period. All of them will be taking on a significant personal challenge. You could see them anywhere and will always recognise them with their swim safety tow floats and orange hats!

There have also been several fundraising events in Portnablagh. The Crab Crawl organised by Keith McClean is a fun swim over 1100m where swimmers predict their time for the distance. Those closest to their predicted times have earned themselves a prize. The fourth and final Crab Crawl will take place in Portnablagh on Wednesday 19 August – do come along it’s a fun event for all swimmers.

After the first week of swimming, the group have swum almost 160km and will have to swim many times during the second week to reach their target of 250k by Saturday 15 August.

Please support these swimmers in their fundraising and raising money to support the work of the Hospice.

Members of this Lockdown 250k swim group raising money for the Hospice are:

Louise Alcorn, Paddy Bond, Jack Brennan, Siobhan Coyle, Karen Crawford, Sinead Diver, Rea Doherty, Mark Loughridge, Ronan Markey, Garvan McCann, Keith McClean, Lara McClean, Mark McCollum, Seamy McDermott, Michelle Healy McGee, Eamon McGee, Dan Ruddy, Ryan Ward and Amanda Witherow.