Dates and venues for Donegal Ladies Minor League finals revealed

Saturday 12th September
Division 1 Final
Aodh Ruadh B/S v St Nauls
In Naomh Brid, Ballintra at 11am
Division 2 Final
Milford v Glenfin
In Burt at 11am
Division 4 Final
Naomh Columba v Fanad Gaels
In Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy at 11am
Division 5 Final
Malin v Dungloe
In Red Hughs at 10.30am
Sunday 13th September
Division 3 Final (Replay)
Ardara vs Carndonagh
In Termon at 12 noon
