Great opening day for Donegal rowers taking part in European Coastal Rowing Challenge in Italy

Contact
Donegal rowers Rosie Temple and Luke Keaney
Rowing pair Rosie Temple and Luke Keaney have qualified for the final of the European Rowing Coastal Challenge in Italy.
The pair are representing Ireland in the C2X Double category at Castagneto Carducci.
They completed the endurance challenge just over 33 seconds, finish fourth place in their heat which should be enough to see them through to the final on Sunday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.