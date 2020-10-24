Amazing day as three Donegal jockeys win at Leopardstown

It’s been a day to remember for Donegal jockeys at Leopardstown - with three different jockeys all on board winners/

Luke McAteer capped a great season with his first Group One success as he rode the 10/3 Flying Success to victory in the Eyrefield Stakes for Jim Bolger in the feature race.

Rathmullan’s Oisin Orr was second on Wuqood.

Earlier. Orr won the opening race of the day on 4/5 favourite Eylara for trainer Dermot Weld.

And Orr had a second winner in the Trigo Stakes on board Amma Grace.

There was another Donegal winner as Dylan Browne McMonagle triumphed on the 15/2 backed Silver Service for Michael Mulvaney as he rode Silver Service to victory in the Retro Drive-in-Movies Handicap.