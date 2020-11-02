Donegal's Ulster semi-final against Armagh will be live on Sky on Saturday week

After their magnificent win over Tyrone on Sunday in Ballybofey in horrible conditions, Donegal's next game in the defence of their Ulster title will be on Saturday week, November 14 and will be live on Sky with a 1.15 pm throw-in.

The venue for the game has yet to be confirmed, but Clones looks a likely bet, given the throw-in time which will be early enough for the Monaghan venue, which does not have floodlights.

Donegal slogged out the win over Tyrone in driving wind and rain in a game that ebbed and flowed, but the winners always seemed to be able to respond when things were going against them.

Declan Bonner will be hopeful that Patrick McBrearty will be ready for the semi-final and he will be keeping his fingers crossed that Neil McGee is also ready for action after he was unable to resume in the second half on Sunday due to injury.