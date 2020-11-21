Ballyshannon men faced each other in Vietnam Gaelic final

You just never know in Gaelic football, or who you will meet in a final a long way from home. Recently in the Vietnam Division 1A final, two former Aodh Ruadh players were on opposing sides.

Jason Kane and Francis McShea come from very well-known GAA families in Ballyshannon but are now domiciled in Vietnam.

Jason is son of Jim and Eileen Kane, Cluain Barron while Francis is son of Terence and Mary McShea, Tully.

Jason and Francis came head to head in the GAA A Division, Jason playing for Hanoi’s ‘Viet Celts’ and Francis for Ho Chi Minh City’s ‘Saigon Gaels’ in the final in Ho Chi Minh City.

This was the second meeting of the year with the first meeting in Hanoi back in July. Again, as in Hanoi, it was fiercely competitive and it ended all square.

Both Ballyshannon players made a big contribution, Francis chipping in with two points for Saigon Gaels and Jason, playing in midfield, but still getting forward to score 2-2.

Commenting on the game and the weekend, Francis said: "I think both us (Jason and I) enjoy the competitive side of the football, but away from home the social aspect of the game is just as important. With people not being able to freely come and go out of the country it's great that both clubs can have this opportunity.”

Jason said he was delighted to be able to introduce the game to a new audience: "Introducing our Gaelic culture and our sport to the Vietnamese and other nationalities is what it's all about, growing the game and surrounding ourselves with like minded people with the same intentions. I am very grateful to be able to do this, especially this year when we are one of very few places in the world where we can travel and gather for what was a hugely successful event.”

Jason is also a very good Aussie Rules player and he captained his AFL side in what was an intensely contested match with the North coming up short this time out, making it all square in the GAA and AFL, meaning they will meet one more time this year in a neutral city, for a decider for this year’s competition.

Just looking at the Facebook page for the Viet Celts you will be amazed at the involvement from all over Ireland and the gatherings to watch the games back here in Ireland.