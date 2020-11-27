No Kilcar GAA AGM this year

Contact
Due to the current Covid-19 rules and regulations and the uncertainty of the situation over the next few months, CLG Chill Chartha will not be holding an AGM in the current year.
They will review this in early January when hopefully things will have improved.
In the meantime the current Club Executive have agreed to look after the club affairs on an interim basis, until such time that an AGM can be organised.
The Club Executive have also agreed that John McNulty (and his backroom team) will continue to manage our Senior Team also in an interim basis.
The club wish John and the Senior Team the best of luck in their preparations for the postponed 2020 county final with will now take place next Easter weekend.
