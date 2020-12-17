Donegal man appointed as manager of Fermanagh U-20s for 2021 season

Contact
Maurice McLaughlin
Fermanagh GAA are pleased to announce that Maurice McLaughlin was formally ratified as our new County U-20 Football Team Manager at a meeting of our Management Committee last night.
We wish Maurice and his management team every success in the years ahead.
Ballyshannon man McLaughlin is currently manager of the Fermanagh minor team, who are in action this Sunday against Down in Brewster Park at 1 pm.
McLaughlin is assisted by former Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh, and it is anticipated that McHugh will be part of the U-20 management also.
