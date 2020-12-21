Contact

Donegal Racing News: McAteer on the double at Dundalk

Luke McAteer

Luke McAteer rode the final winner of the afternoon at Dundalk on Wednesday where he partnered the James McAuley-trained Farnese to a surprise success in the 7f handicap. The 33/1 chance was never far off the pace and was always holding 4/1 joint-favourite Foreign Legion, which returned to the track to win on Friday evening, to score by a length.
At the same course on Friday evening, McAteer rode his second winner of the week on the Kevin Coleman-trained Queens Carriage which scored a taking three and a quarter-length win in the opening two-year-old conditions’ race. He brought the 100/30 chance home nicely clear of the Tracey Collins-trained Livingston Range to record his 39th career success.

Upcoming Fixtures
Leopardstown – Saturday, December 26 (First Race 12 noon)
Limerick – Saturday, December 26 (First Race 12.20pm)
Leopardstown – Sunday, December 27 (First Race 12.05pm)
Limerick – Sunday, December 27 (First Race 12.20pm)
Leopardstown – Monday, December 28 (First Race 12.05pm)
Limerick – Monday, December 28 (First Race 12.25pm)
Leopardstown – Tuesday, December 29 (First Race 12.05pm)
Limerick – Tuesday, December 29 (First Race 11.55am)
Punchestown – Thursday, December 31 (First Race 12.30pm)
Tramore – Friday, January 1, 2021 (First Race 12.20pm)
Cork – Saturday, January 2, 2021 (First Race 12.30pm)
Fairyhouse – Sunday, January 3, 2021 (First Race 12.40pm)

