Donegal Racing News: McAteer on the double at Dundalk

Luke McAteer rode the final winner of the afternoon at Dundalk on Wednesday where he partnered the James McAuley-trained Farnese to a surprise success in the 7f handicap. The 33/1 chance was never far off the pace and was always holding 4/1 joint-favourite Foreign Legion, which returned to the track to win on Friday evening, to score by a length.

At the same course on Friday evening, McAteer rode his second winner of the week on the Kevin Coleman-trained Queens Carriage which scored a taking three and a quarter-length win in the opening two-year-old conditions’ race. He brought the 100/30 chance home nicely clear of the Tracey Collins-trained Livingston Range to record his 39th career success.

Upcoming Fixtures

Leopardstown – Saturday, December 26 (First Race 12 noon)

Limerick – Saturday, December 26 (First Race 12.20pm)

Leopardstown – Sunday, December 27 (First Race 12.05pm)

Limerick – Sunday, December 27 (First Race 12.20pm)

Leopardstown – Monday, December 28 (First Race 12.05pm)

Limerick – Monday, December 28 (First Race 12.25pm)

Leopardstown – Tuesday, December 29 (First Race 12.05pm)

Limerick – Tuesday, December 29 (First Race 11.55am)

Punchestown – Thursday, December 31 (First Race 12.30pm)

Tramore – Friday, January 1, 2021 (First Race 12.20pm)

Cork – Saturday, January 2, 2021 (First Race 12.30pm)

Fairyhouse – Sunday, January 3, 2021 (First Race 12.40pm)