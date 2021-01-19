Details announced about one of north-west's most popular 10m/10k runs and walks

The deferred 2020 Cara Bundoran Run will be held as a virtual event across a two week window commencing Friday, March 5th.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was impossible to run the event in March last year as scheduled and having examined all possibilities to try and reschedule it for a few different dates it has not been possible.

All those registered from 2020 will be automatically transferred and eligible to take part in the virtual event which will see them running their 10 mile or 10 km within a two week period.

All participants can do their run (in one go) at any point from Friday March 5th to Sunday March 21st at a location that is convenient to them whilst adhering to government guidelines and any restrictions that may be in place at the time. They will then upload their time to the myrunresults.com website where all the times will be tabulated.

Race director Eamon Harvey said "while we are disappointed that the 'real run' will not be taking place this year, we are looking forward to having all those registered for last year’s event finally complete their distance and get their well-deserved medal which will be posted out to them."

Canice Nicholas of title sponsors Cara Pharmacy added: "It’s important to remember that three charities will also benefit from the event – the Marie Keating Foundation, the Asthma Society and the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation who were our charity partners in 2020 are once again on board for 2021."

While it is not possible to include new entrants in this year’s event, the team will be gearing up for a return of the full event in 2022.