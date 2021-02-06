The latest Finn Harps 500 Club draws have taken place and the results were as follows:

Finn Harps 500 Club February Draw 1

€300 - Patrick McBride, Burt

€100 - Evelyn Breen, Ballybofey

€100 - Cathal Campbell, LurganJoin the 500 Club and be #PartOfTheTeam via finnharps.ie/500club

There were no jackpot winners in the Finn Harps Super 4 Lotto draw on Thursday 4th of February. The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 18, 23.

The next draw takes place on Thursday 11th February and the jackpot climbs to €8,500.

There were 6 match 3's this week, winning €70 each: Anne Marie O’Donnell, Kincasslagh. Sean McKenna, c/o Hatter Express, Ballybofey. Fergus McHale, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Edel McGlynn, Cloghan. James Byrne, Carrick. Ciaran Duffy, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Thanks to everyone who supports our lotto! Enter today via finnharps.ie