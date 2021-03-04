Contact

All square between Derry and Harps in pre-season clash

North West neighbours continue preparations for new campaign

Harps v Derry

Harps goalscorer - Dave Webster PICTURE: Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Reporter

Dave Webster was on the mark for Finn Harps in their 1-1 draw with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday night.

Just two weeks out from the start of the new Premier Division season, the north west neighbours served up an entertaining pre-season friendly.

Both goals came in the second half - David Parkhouse on the mark for City with Webster scoring for Ollie Horgan's side.

The game featured a host of new signings for both clubs, with Harps including two trialists in their starting eleven.

New signings Ethan Boyle and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas were also in the side that began the friendly for Harps.

Next up for the Donegal side is a friendly on Saturday away to First Division Athlone Town and they then play Cork City in Dublin on Saturday, March 13.

Last night's teams:

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Danny Lupano, Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Daniel Lafferty, Ciaron Harkin, Will Patching, Will Fitzgerald, James Akintunde, David Parkhouse

Subs: Jack Lemoignan, Joe Thompson, Ciaran Coll, Darren Cole, Marc Walsh, Caolan McLaughlin, Patrick Ferry, Michael Glynn, Brendan Barr, Aaron Harkin.

Finn Harps: Luke McNicholas, Dave Webster, Shane McEleney, Ryan Connolly, Tony McNamee, Trialist 1, Karl O'Sullivan, Ethan Boyle, Trialist 2, Mark Russell, Kosovar Sadiki.

Subs: Mark Anthony McGinley, Adam Foley, Ryan Rainey, Trialist 3, Jamie Browne, Niall McGinley, Joel Bradley, Sean Boyd, Ryan Shanley.

