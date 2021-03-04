Contact

Countdown is on to major Cara Bundoran 10m/10k event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The deferred 2020 Cara Bundoran Run will be underway virtually from March 5th - March 21st 2021. 

Anyone who signed up for the 2020 event can run five kilometres/ten miles/kilometres at their convenience between the dates mentioned.

Participants will receive their runner’s pack and medal by post and the organisers are encouraging you to wear your top when completing the run. 

The charity partners from 2020 will also benefit from this year’s virtual event.

The Marie Keating Foundation, the Asthma Society and the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation are the beneficiaries.

How it works

Sometime between Friday the 5th of March and Friday the 21st of March you run the 5 kilometres/ 10 miles (or 10 kilometres) – whichever you signed up for. The route can be any 5K/ ten mile (or 10k) route that is convenient for you. We would ask you to be mindful of any travel restrictions that may still be in place at this time and adhere to government guidelines at all times.

Participants are asked to encourage you to post images of you on your run on your social media and use the hashtag #CaraRun2021

Your entry from 2020 will automatically transfer to this year’s virtual event so you need do nothing more than start your training and wait for your package to arrive in the post! Pick a date to aim for your run and take it from there!

For more details HERE

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

