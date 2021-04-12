Who will Donegal meet in the opening game of the Ulster Senior Championship? See the details about the draw

Donegal GAA management, players and supporters will be glued to the TV on Tuesday evening of next week when the draws for the 2021 Ulster senior football championship are set to take place.

The provincial championship draws in football and hurling are due to be held over two days next week - Monday April 19th and Tuesday, April 20th. The draws will take place on Morning Ireland on Radio 1 on Monday and on the Six One News on RTE television on Tuesday. It is learned that the Ulster championship draw is likely to take place on the Tuesday.

Declan Bonner's Donegal will be hoping to put the disappointment of last year's Ulster final defeat to Cavan to the back of their mind as they begin afresh. However, with no back door again this year, the draw will be a huge factor in any plans. Avoiding the preliminary round is usually an acceptable starting point, while getting a home draw in the first round is also helpful.

The Ulster championship is due to begin on the weekend of June 26/27.

Meanwhile, prior to that Donegal footballers will return to training on Monday of next week (April 19) while their first league game is set for Inniskeen against Monaghan on the weekend of May 15/16. Their other league games in the shortened NFL are on the following weekends - home to Armagh and away to Tyrone.

There could be a bonus for Donegal if Monaghan are punished for their breach of Covid 19 regulations and lose home advantage for one of their league games. It could lead to the Monaghan-Donegal game being played at a neutral venue.