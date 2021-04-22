Declan Devine and Derry City part company

Contact
Declan Devine and Derry City have parted company
Derry City are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Declan Devine 'by mutual consent'.
"Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual consent," read a statement from chairman Philip O'Doherty.
"The Board wish to thank Declan for his service to the Club and wish him well for the future."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.