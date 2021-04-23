Contact

Remembering 1971: The last time Donegal travelled to Newry to meet Down in championship

SEE SHORT REPORT, TEAMS AND SCORERS

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal v Down 1971 in Newry
Donegal were big underdogs for the game, which was played on Sunday, June 20, after a very poor league campaign but they were in the contest until the final minutes.
They were just a point adrift at half-time - Down 1-5, Donegal 2-1.
Sean O'Neill had hit an early goal for Down but Donegal hit back with goals from Pauric McShea and Thomas Quinn.
Then 35 seconds of the restart Seamie Granaghan, who had come on as a first half subsitute for Joe Winston, had a picture goal, doubling first time on a John Hannigan pass, to put Donegal in front.
The sides were level with eight minutes to go but Down finished the stronger and a goal from Mickey Cole sealed the win.


The teams were:
DOWN: Danny Kelly; Brendan Sloan, Dan McCartan, Tom O'Hare; Ray McConville, Dickie Murphy, H McGrath; Colm McAlarney, C Ward; Mickey Cole, Mickey Cunningham, James Morgan; Peter Rooney, Sean O'Neill, S. O'Rourke. Subs: Dan Connolly for O'Rourke; Oliver Gilchrist for H McGrath.


DONEGAL: Danny McGeehin; Enda Bonner, Ray Sheerin, Brendan Dowling; Brian McEniff, Declan O'Carroll, Andy Curran; Anthony Gallagher, Mickey McMenamin; Martin Carney, Pauric McShea, Hugh McClafferty; Joe Winston, John Hannigan, Thomas Quinn. Subs: Seamie Granaghan for J Winston; Winston for Carney.
The rest of the Donegal panel for the game was: Peter Barry, Bernard Brady, John Boyle, Pat Conaghan, Josie Gallagher, Mick Griffin, Donal Monaghan, Cathal McGill.


The Donegal scorers were - Pauric McShea 1-2; Seamie Granaghan 1-1; Thomas Quinn 1-0, John Hannigan 0-2, Martin Carney 0-1.

The Donegal team in Newry in 1971. Back row, from left, Anthony Gallagher, Enda Bonner, Hugh McClafferty, Joe Winston, Pauric McShea, Mickey McMenamin, Brendan Dowling, Declan O'Carroll. Front, from left, Martin Carney, Andy Curran, John Hannigan, Brian McEniff, Danny McGeehin, Seamie Granaghan, Thomas Quinn, Ray Sheerin

