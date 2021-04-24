Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Contact
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V NEWCASTLE
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM SANDOWN
UTV, 1.25PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V MUNSTER
EIRSPORT 1, 7PM
GOLF
CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
SOCCER
WOLVES V BURNLEY
BBC 1, 11.45AM
SOCCER
LEDS UTD V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
HORSE RACING
FROM NAVAN
TG4, 1.45PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
GOLF
CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
