Magees through to last 16 at 2021 European Badminton Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine

Chloe and Sam Magee are through to the last 16 of the European Badminton Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine after winning their opening game on Wednesday.

The Magees defeated Ties Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille (Netherlands) 21-14; 19-21; 21-14. They are through to Round 2 where they meet Scottish pair Christopher Grimley and Eleanor O'Donnell on Thursday for a place in the quarter-final.

Rachael Darragh overcame Marija Sudimac (Serbia), 13-21, 21-17, 21-8 in Round 1 on Tuesday and is due to play Ksenia Poliarpova (Israel) in Round 2 today.

Rachael and Paul Reynolds lost out to Eloi Adam and Margo Lambert (France), 21-17, 21-16 in Round 1.

On Tuesday Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds lost out to Christopher and Matthew Grimley (Scotland), 21-11, 21-13.