Geraldine McLaughlin's 100th game for Donegal and her superb scoring records

It appears that Geraldine McLaughlin’s next appearance for Donegal will be her 100th appearance for the County. Her record is one of the most awesome in the annals of Donegal sport:

All-Ireland Intermediate F.C.: 2010

All-Ireland U-18 F.C.: 2009

National Football League Div. 2: 2010, 2016

Ulster S.F.C.: 2015 (2-7 in final), 2016 (2-6), 2018 (3-6), 2019 (2-3)

Ulster I.F.C.: 2010 (2-3)

Ulster U-18 F.C.: 2009 (1-6), 2010 (1-3)

Ulster U-16 F.C.: 2007, 2008 (1-1), 2009 (2-2)

Ulster U-14 F.C.: 2005, 2007 (4-2 but disqualified)

All-Ireland Senior Club Championship: 2014 (3-8)

Ulster Senior Club Championship: 2014 (4-3)

Donegal S.F.C.: 2010 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014 – 2015 – 2019

Donegal S.F.L.: 2010 – 2011 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014 – 2019

Donegal M.F.C.: 2008, 2009, 2010

Donegal U-14 F.C.: 2005, 2007

Donegal U-12 F.C.: 2005

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Náisiúnta: 2010 – 2011 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014

Ulster Colleges’ U-20B 2011 (7-8 in final!!) Loreto, LK

Donaghy Cup: 2016 (4-12 in final!!) LYIT

Interprovincial Winner with Ulster: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017

Donegal Player of the Year: 2011, 2019

Donegal Team of the Decade: 2019

Debut: 7 Feb 2010 v Down Ballybofey N.F.L.

Scoring Feats: 2-14 v Down 2015

3-8 v Sligo 2016

4-4 v Galway 2017

3-6 v Armagh 2018

0-14 v Cavan 2019

3-5 v Dublin 2013



Geraldine McLaughlin will be the eighth Donegal woman to play 100 games for the county. She joins Karen Guthrie, Yvonne McMonagle, Niamh Hegarty, Aoife McDonnell, Diane Toner, Gráinne Houston and Ciara Hegarty (who played her 100th game in Nov 2020).

Geraldine’s tally for Donegal is 88-424 (688) in 99 games (average 6.94). Michael Murphy’s is 33-565 (664) in 160 games (average 4.15).

The facts above as are accurate as possible!!