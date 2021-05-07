Geraldine McLaughlin's 100th game for Donegal and her superb scoring records

Contact
Geraldine McLaughlin . . . will make her 100th appearance in next game for Donegal
It appears that Geraldine McLaughlin’s next appearance for Donegal will be her 100th appearance for the County. Her record is one of the most awesome in the annals of Donegal sport:
All-Ireland Intermediate F.C.: 2010
All-Ireland U-18 F.C.: 2009
National Football League Div. 2: 2010, 2016
Ulster S.F.C.: 2015 (2-7 in final), 2016 (2-6), 2018 (3-6), 2019 (2-3)
Ulster I.F.C.: 2010 (2-3)
Ulster U-18 F.C.: 2009 (1-6), 2010 (1-3)
Ulster U-16 F.C.: 2007, 2008 (1-1), 2009 (2-2)
Ulster U-14 F.C.: 2005, 2007 (4-2 but disqualified)
All-Ireland Senior Club Championship: 2014 (3-8)
Ulster Senior Club Championship: 2014 (4-3)
Donegal S.F.C.: 2010 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014 – 2015 – 2019
Donegal S.F.L.: 2010 – 2011 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014 – 2019
Donegal M.F.C.: 2008, 2009, 2010
Donegal U-14 F.C.: 2005, 2007
Donegal U-12 F.C.: 2005
Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Náisiúnta: 2010 – 2011 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014
Ulster Colleges’ U-20B 2011 (7-8 in final!!) Loreto, LK
Donaghy Cup: 2016 (4-12 in final!!) LYIT
Interprovincial Winner with Ulster: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017
Donegal Player of the Year: 2011, 2019
Donegal Team of the Decade: 2019
Debut: 7 Feb 2010 v Down Ballybofey N.F.L.
Scoring Feats: 2-14 v Down 2015
3-8 v Sligo 2016
4-4 v Galway 2017
3-6 v Armagh 2018
0-14 v Cavan 2019
3-5 v Dublin 2013
Geraldine McLaughlin will be the eighth Donegal woman to play 100 games for the county. She joins Karen Guthrie, Yvonne McMonagle, Niamh Hegarty, Aoife McDonnell, Diane Toner, Gráinne Houston and Ciara Hegarty (who played her 100th game in Nov 2020).
Geraldine’s tally for Donegal is 88-424 (688) in 99 games (average 6.94). Michael Murphy’s is 33-565 (664) in 160 games (average 4.15).
The facts above as are accurate as possible!!
