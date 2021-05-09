Donegal strike late to get a great victory over Roscommon in opening game of National Hurling League

DONEGAL 1-13

ROSCOMMON 1-11

On a day of contrasting weather in O'Donnell Park, Mickey McCann's boys struck late to grab the points against Roscommon.

A late, late scrambled goal from Ronan McDermott got them back on terms and Niall Cleary hit a magnificent lead point.

It was a lack lustre game for most of the second half with Roscommon only adding four points. It was also a game of penalties and sin bins with Roscommon awarded two and converting one while Donegal failed to convert theirs.

Donegal got off to a whirlwind start with Danny Cullen setting up Declan Coulter for two lovely points inside 43 seconds.

Cathal Kenny replied for Roscommon but Donegal should have stretched their lead with Coulter wide off two frees that he would normally convert with ease.

Jack Lohan and Dolan (free) edged Roscommon in front but Donegal were again denied with Ronan McDermott through but his effort was saved. McDermott made amends by winning a free for Coulter to level matters at 0-3 each in the ninth minute.

Donegal went two ahead by the 11th minute with Coulter now finding the range with two frees. But Donegal were rocked a couple of minutes later when they didn't deal with a high ball and Stephen Gillespie was penalised for pulling down Conor Mulry. Gillespie was sinbinned and Cathal Dolan stepped forward to fire to the net.

Roscommon were almost in for another goal but the effort was blocked and Cathal Dolan converted the '65'.

Oisin Kelly opened the gap to 1-5 to 0-4 with a great effort from the middle of the field, but Donegal responded with Ronan McDermott and Gerard Gilmore tagging on points.

Cathal Dolan and Declan Coulter traded points before Dolan added another from play to leave just a point in it.

And Donegal had a great chance to go in at the break on level terms when Richie Ryan put Declan Coulter through. He was pulled back with corner back Paul Dolan sinbinned for Roscommon.

However, in the midst of a downpour, Declan Coulter blazed the penalty well wide.

Half-time: Donegal 0-7, Roscommon 1-7.

Donegal repeated their first half startl with Declan Coulter scoring on five seconds and Gerard Gilmore cut the lead to the minimum inside a minute.

Roscommon were awarded a second penalty on 40 minutes when Gavin Brown was penalised for pulling Cathal Dolan. However, Donegal 'keeper Luke White made a magnificent stop from Dolan's penalty at the expense of a '65', which Dolan put wide.

Almost immediately the Rossies were almost in for another goal but a first time pull went just wide.

Donegal had a couple of half goal chances but were unable to get back on terms and just before the second half water break, Conor Mulry pushed Roscommon two clear in a very tight contest - Donegal 0-9, Roscommon 1-8.

There was just a point in it when Jack O'Loughlin won a free for Coulter to convert but both sides found it difficult to get scores despite conditions improving greatly.

Cathal Dolan converted what was Roscommon's only second half point with 11 minutes left. Cathal Kenny left it a three point game when finding the range with the best score of the game from the sideline.

Coulter converted another free but with Donegal on the attack, they were turned over and Cathal Kenny found the range to push the lead to three once more.

But Donegal came again and after Gerard Gilmore created the opening for Declan Coulter, his effort was half-blocked and Ronan McDermott finished to the Roscommon net to level matters as the game went into added time.

And it got better as Niall Cleary launched a great point from his own half to put Donegal ahead and Coulter added another with the last puck.

Scorers - Donegal: Declan Coulter 0-9,5f; Ronan McDermott 1-1; Gerard Gilmore 0-2; Niall Cleary 0-1.

Roscommon: Cathal Dolan 1-4,pen,f,'65'' Cathal Kenny 0-3; Oisin Kelly, Jack Lohan, Conor Mulry 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Luke White; Gavin Brown, Stephen Gillespie, Mark Callaghan; Christopher McDermott, Sean McVeigh, Michael O'Donoghue; Declan Coulter, Ciaran Mathewson; Danny Cullen, Richie Ryan, Jack O'Loughlin; Bernard Lafferty, Ronan McDermott, Gerard Gilmore.

Subs: Conor O'Grady for Mathewson 55; Padraig Doherty for O'Donoghue 58; Oisin Grant for Lafferty 65; Niall Cleary for Ryan 68

ROSCOMMON: Enda Lawless; Paul Dolan, Darren Fallon, Sean Trundel; Darragh Heavey, Oisin Kelly, Peter Kellehan; Ben McGahon, Cathal Dolan; Eoin Coyle, Cathal Kenny, Naos Connaughton; Jack Lohan, Conor Mulry, Gerard Egan.

Subs: Conal Kenneally for G Egan 34; Killian Egan for O Kelly 43; Eoin Costello for D Heavey 54; Shane Naughton for Coyle 62

REFEREE: Colm Cunning (Antrim)