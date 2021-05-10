Donegal fixtures for the Ulster Minor and U-20 championships for 2021 revealed

Contact
The fixtures have been made for the 2021 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Championship with Donegal drawn at home to Antrim in the preliminary round.
Donegal have also been drawn in the preliminary round of the U-20 Ulster Championship, drawing Armagh in MacCumhaill Park on Friday 2 July
THE FULL MINOR DRAW IS
2021 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship
Preliminary Round (Wed 21 July)
Dún na nGall V Aontroim at Ballybofey
Quarter Finals (Wed 28 July)
(b) An Cabhán V Fear Manach at Kingspan Breffni
(c) Tír Eoghain V An Dún at Healy Park
(d) Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg
(e) Muineachán V (a) Dún na nGall / Aontroim at Clones / Corrigan Park
Semi Finals
(Friday 6 / Saturday 07 August)
Final
(Friday 13 / Saturday 14 August)
Fixtures in the outstanding 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship
Semi Finals (Saturday 26 June)
Doire V Tír Eoghain at Athletic Grounds (1:00pm)
Fear Manach V Muineachán at Kingspan Breffni (3:00pm)
Final (Friday 02 July)
Fear Manach / Muineachán V Doire / Tír Eoghain
2021 Eirgrid Ulster GAA Football Under 20 Championship
(Corn Dónall Ó Murchú)
Preliminary Round (Friday 2 July)
(a) Dún na nGall V Ard Mhacha at Ballybofey
Quarter Finals (Friday 9 July)
(b) An Cabhán V An Dún at Kingspan Breffni
(c) Fear Manach V Aontroim at Brewster Park
(d) Doire V Muineachán at Owenbeg
(e) Tír Eoghain V (a) Dún na nGall / Ard Mhacha at Healy Park / Athletic Grounds
Semi Finals (Friday 16 / Saturday 17 July)
Final (Saturday 24 / Sunday 25 July)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An artist’s impression of the 30MW Lenalea Wind Farm, which SSE Renewables is co-developing with Coillte Renewable Energy in Donegal. Construction will begin Spring 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.