Donegal fixtures for the Ulster Minor and U-20 championships for 2021 revealed

The fixtures have been made for the 2021 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Championship with Donegal drawn at home to Antrim in the preliminary round.

Donegal have also been drawn in the preliminary round of the U-20 Ulster Championship, drawing Armagh in MacCumhaill Park on Friday 2 July

THE FULL MINOR DRAW IS

2021 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship

Preliminary Round (Wed 21 July)

Dún na nGall V Aontroim at Ballybofey

Quarter Finals (Wed 28 July)

(b) An Cabhán V Fear Manach at Kingspan Breffni

(c) Tír Eoghain V An Dún at Healy Park

(d) Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg

(e) Muineachán V (a) Dún na nGall / Aontroim at Clones / Corrigan Park

Semi Finals

(Friday 6 / Saturday 07 August)

Final

(Friday 13 / Saturday 14 August)



Fixtures in the outstanding 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship

Semi Finals (Saturday 26 June)

Doire V Tír Eoghain at Athletic Grounds (1:00pm)

Fear Manach V Muineachán at Kingspan Breffni (3:00pm)

Final (Friday 02 July)

Fear Manach / Muineachán V Doire / Tír Eoghain



2021 Eirgrid Ulster GAA Football Under 20 Championship

(Corn Dónall Ó Murchú)

Preliminary Round (Friday 2 July)

(a) Dún na nGall V Ard Mhacha at Ballybofey

Quarter Finals (Friday 9 July)

(b) An Cabhán V An Dún at Kingspan Breffni

(c) Fear Manach V Aontroim at Brewster Park

(d) Doire V Muineachán at Owenbeg

(e) Tír Eoghain V (a) Dún na nGall / Ard Mhacha at Healy Park / Athletic Grounds

Semi Finals (Friday 16 / Saturday 17 July)

Final (Saturday 24 / Sunday 25 July)