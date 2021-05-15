DONEGAL PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Tyrone

Contact
Hugh McFadden gets his shot away against Brian Kennedy of Tyrone Picture: Sportsfile
In a very good all round display from Donegal, the player ratings are fairly high in this win over Tyrone in Omagh.
SHAUN PATTON: A very good display from the 'keeper, who was alert to a couple of Tyrone goal efforts and his kick-outs were excellent. 8
CAOLAN WARD: A competent display before picking up an injury near the end. Got caught in possession a couple of times. 6
NEIL MCGEE: A real warrior. Might not have beaten McKenna to many balls but limited him to a point and was on hand to carry the ball from defence. 7.5
BRENDAN MCCOLE: The St Naul's man will be happy with his display. His ability to carry ball at speed from defence was a real plus for Donegal. 7.5
RYAN MCHUGH: Made one great block and did well when the free man in second half. Made a goal chance for Patrick McBrearty. 7
PAUL BRENNAN: A typical Brennan display, willing to put his body on the line and carried a lot of ball in first half. 7
PEADAR MOGAN: Was singled out for cynical treatment by Tyrone but still made a big contribution, both in defence and attack. 7
HUGH MCFADDEN: Outstanding in first half before being forced off at half-time after a heavy collision early in the game with Ronan McNamee. 7
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Was quiet in opening half but really stepped up when Hugh McFadden went off at half-time. One great run and point. .7
NIALL O'DONNELL: Worked really hard all over the field and kicked a very good point. 7
CIARAN THOMPSON: A really good display from the Naomh Conaill man and his points were spectacular efforts. 7.5
MICHAEL LANGAN: Made a significant contribution for the win. Scored a great point and also involved in other scores. 7.5
PATRICK MCBREARTY: Once he got going, McBrearty was outstanding. Had the strength to win his own ball and kicked four points. 8
MICHAEL MURPHY: Another magnificent display from the captain. One wonders how Donegal will do when the Glenswilly man bows out. 8.5
JAMIE BRENNAN: The Bundoran man put in a very good display hitting two points, the first of the second half with his left. 7.5
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: In at half-time, the Gaoth Dobhair man looked really lively and carried ball at the Tyrone defence. 7
EOIN MCHUGH: Came in for Caolan Ward and did a man marking job on Mark Bradley. Will be happy to get the outing. 6
OISIN GALLEN: In for final 15 minutes, Gallen did reasonably well and will be looking to get further game time next week. 6
ANDREW MCCLEAN: In for Paul Brennan in final 15 minutes and the Kilcar man was his usual livewire self. 6.5
Ethan O'Donnell and Eunan Doherty: Not on long enough to rate
