Talented Donegal teen gets Ulster Rugby nod

28/05/2021
RISING STAR: Inishowen RFC player Stephen Callaghan.
A promising young Donegal rugby player has been handed a significant vote of confidence by Ulster Rugby.
Malin teenager Stephen Callaghan (17) has been invited to train this summer with their U18 provincial squad, which brings the cream of Ulster's club and school players together for the first time.
The prop forward, who has been involved with Ulster development squads for the last three years, plays with Carndonagh-based club Inishowen RFC.
The Carn CS student also plays Gaelic football with home club Malin.
Club secretary John Keyes told Donegal Live: "Because of the dominance of schools players in Ulster, there are very few club players who would break through to the provincial squad, so this is a big opportunity for Stephen.
"He is such an affable young fella and is very committed to his training. He is a coach's dream, because he listens and he learns, which is exactly what Ulster want in a player.
"We are absolutely over the moon for Stephen - this is a big opportunity for him."
