Irish record for Donegal athletics veteran McKinney

STILL GOT IT: Pauric McKinney powers to a record time in the Finn Valley 5K
Legendary Donegal distance runner Pauric McKinney remains on top of his game at the tender age of 56.
The Inishowen AC star got his season off to a cracker at the Finn Valley 5K on Sunday, where he put in an incredible run to equal Tommy Hughes' Irish M55 record of 16min 15sec.
Fahan man McKinney, a former Letterkenny AC stalwart, has been a shining light of the Irish athletics scene for three decades.
He has competed in more than 25 National Inter Counties Cross Country Championships and is a former national half marathon and marathon champion.
