Irish record for Donegal athletics veteran McKinney

Season off to a flyer with outstanding time in Finn Valley 5K

STILL GOT IT: Pauric McKinney powers to a record time in the Finn Valley 5K

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Legendary Donegal distance runner Pauric McKinney remains on top of his game at the tender age of 56.

The Inishowen AC star got his season off to a cracker at the Finn Valley 5K on Sunday, where he put in an incredible run to equal Tommy Hughes' Irish M55 record of 16min 15sec.

Fahan man McKinney, a former Letterkenny AC stalwart, has been a shining light of the Irish athletics scene for three decades.

He has competed in more than 25 National Inter Counties Cross Country Championships and is a former national half marathon and marathon champion.

