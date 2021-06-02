Donegal star is named Player of the Week in GAA.ie poll

Donegal star is named Player of the Week in GAA.ie poll

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty is the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week. He received 4,404 votes on the GAA’s Instagram page ahead of Dublin’s Cormac Costello (2,405) and Louth’s Sam Mulroy (1,745).
McBrearty excelled for Donegal in their Allianz Football League Division 1 North draw with Armagh on Saturday night. He scored eight points, five of them from play, and showed real leadership throughout for Declan Bonner’s team.
It was the second week in-a-row for McBrearty to hit eight points and he took over a leadership role in the absence of the injured Michael Murphy.

Both McBrearty and his Kilcar teammate Ryan McHugh were also selected on the Team of the Week.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie