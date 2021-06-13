Aodh Ruadh make flying start to rack up big score at understrength St Naul's

A blistering start from Aodh Ruadh with loads of power pace and panache was far too much for a decimated St Naul’s in the Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park.

St Naul’s 1-13 Aodh Ruadh 4-18

The slight wind assisted visitors repeatedly punched holes in the home side’s defence and were well worth their half time lead of 2-12 to 0-5.

The excellent Eamon McGrath and the rangy Johnny Gethins gave the winners a firm platform at midfield and Naul’s struggled to keep the power, physique and pace of the winners.

But, in context, Naul’s were minus Peadar Mogan, Brendan McCole, Barry Griffin, Daniel Meehan, Daniel Brennan, Thomas White and Shane Meehan.

Another regular, Stuart Johnston did not start but hit a late consolation goal for the losers who upped their scoring rate in the second-half thanks to frees from Stephen Griffin

Ironically it was Naul’s who struck first with an early point from John Rose.

But Eamon McGrath found his partner Johnny Gethins and he blasted low to the net after just three minutes.

That set the tone for an effective blitz in the opening half with Shane McGrath powering through for another goal in the 20th minute.

Philip Patton and David Dolan were among the points scorers.

Stephen Griffin replied for the losers with a few frees.

But a lightning goal, after just 10 seconds from David Dolan after more good work effectively decided this affair as Aodh Ruadh led by 3-12 to 0-5.

Their scoring rate scored playing into the breeze, as Philip Patton added to their tally with a rapid goal and a point to seal an emphatic victory.

Lively substitute Stuart Johnston grabbed a late goal for the home side, but this was an emphatic and impressive victory for a useful looking Aodh Ruadh side.

St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreaney; John Rose (0-3), Diarmuid Gallagher, Enda Lynch; Martin Breslin, John Relihan, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Stephen Griffin (0-10, 9f); Shane Conneely, Ian Campbell, Kyle Campbell; Brian McGroary, Danny McDyer, Cathal Lowther. Subs: Stuart Johson (1-0), for Cathal Lowther (half-time).

Aodh Ruadh: Karl O’Brien; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly, Michael McKenna (0-2); Nathan Boyle (0-1, 45), Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Eamon McGrath (0-1), Johnny Gethins; Philip Patton (1-6, 4f), Darren Drummond, Shane McGrath (1-1), David Dolan (1-4), Oisin Rooney (0-1), Cian Rooney. Subs; Niall Murray for Cian Rooney (half-time), Diarmuid McInerney for Colm Kelly (55)

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)