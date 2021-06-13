Dungloe strike late to pinch victory at Naomh Columba

A late raid by the Rosses men from Dungloe meant they came away with the points in Pairc na nGall against Naomh Columba this afternoon.
Naomh Columba 2-7 Dungloe 2-9
Dungloe got of to a good start with points from frees from Daniel Ward and Oisin Bonner. Aaron Doherty then got 1-1 to get the hosts up and running. Paul O'Hare scored from close range before Dylan Sweeney and Christopher Byrne trading points then Dungloe equalised from a goal from Daire Gallagher from a rebound after Padraig Byrne had initially saved .
Christopher Byrne then got a goal after good work from Aaron Doherty and Pauric Ward just before half time Aaron Doherty had a penalty saved by Danny Rodgers and he saved the rebound. At the break it was Naomh Columba 2-3 Dungloe 1-5.
Second half got underway with an Aaron Doherty free Daniel Gallagher then got another the home side will rue a lot of wides and missed opportunities as Dungloe just didn't go away.
Ryan Gillespie put Naomh Columba two up going into the closing stages then the drama unfolded as a penalty was awarded as Oisin Bonner scored to put Dungloe one up and the same player got the closing point as Dungloe went home with the two points.
Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Kieran McBrearty, Barry Carr, Phillip McNern; David O'Donnell, Phillip Doherty, Pauric Ward; Christopher Byrne (1-1), Kevin McNern; Ryan McNern, Aaron Doherty(1-3, 1f), Eric Carr; Ryan Gillespie (0-2), Lanty Molloy, Paul O Hare (0-1). Subs Fionn Gallagher for K McBrearty, Ronan Gillespie for R McNern
Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jack Scally, Mathew Ward, Rory McLaughlin; Jason McBride, Conor O'Donnell, Christy Greene; Darren Curran, Luke Neely; Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Oisin Bonner (1-3, 1-0 pen, 2f); Barry Curran, Shaun McGee (0-1), Daniel Ward (0-3, 3f) Daire Gallagher (1-1). Subs Caolan Ward and David McCarron.
Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.