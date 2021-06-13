Dungloe strike late to pinch victory at Naomh Columba

A late raid by the Rosses men from Dungloe meant they came away with the points in Pairc na nGall against Naomh Columba this afternoon.

Naomh Columba 2-7 Dungloe 2-9



Dungloe got of to a good start with points from frees from Daniel Ward and Oisin Bonner. Aaron Doherty then got 1-1 to get the hosts up and running. Paul O'Hare scored from close range before Dylan Sweeney and Christopher Byrne trading points then Dungloe equalised from a goal from Daire Gallagher from a rebound after Padraig Byrne had initially saved .

Christopher Byrne then got a goal after good work from Aaron Doherty and Pauric Ward just before half time Aaron Doherty had a penalty saved by Danny Rodgers and he saved the rebound. At the break it was Naomh Columba 2-3 Dungloe 1-5.



Second half got underway with an Aaron Doherty free Daniel Gallagher then got another the home side will rue a lot of wides and missed opportunities as Dungloe just didn't go away.



Ryan Gillespie put Naomh Columba two up going into the closing stages then the drama unfolded as a penalty was awarded as Oisin Bonner scored to put Dungloe one up and the same player got the closing point as Dungloe went home with the two points.



Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Kieran McBrearty, Barry Carr, Phillip McNern; David O'Donnell, Phillip Doherty, Pauric Ward; Christopher Byrne (1-1), Kevin McNern; Ryan McNern, Aaron Doherty(1-3, 1f), Eric Carr; Ryan Gillespie (0-2), Lanty Molloy, Paul O Hare (0-1). Subs Fionn Gallagher for K McBrearty, Ronan Gillespie for R McNern

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jack Scally, Mathew Ward, Rory McLaughlin; Jason McBride, Conor O'Donnell, Christy Greene; Darren Curran, Luke Neely; Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Oisin Bonner (1-3, 1-0 pen, 2f); Barry Curran, Shaun McGee (0-1), Daniel Ward (0-3, 3f) Daire Gallagher (1-1). Subs Caolan Ward and David McCarron.



Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)