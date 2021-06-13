Gaoth Dobhair have too much for a young St Eunan's side

Gaoth Dobhair got the new season up and running with a comfortable win over a young St Eunan’s side in their Division 1 opener, at a windy Magheragallon.



Gaoth Dobhair 2-8 St Eunan’s 0-5

Niall Friel and Eamon McGee scored the goals, one in each for the winners.

Friel’s goal, after good work from Seaghan Ferry and Cian Mulligan just after the first water-break, helped Gaoth Dobhair to a 1-3 to 0-2 half-time lead.

Eamon Collum, Ethan Harkin and Friel had already kicked the points after the locals played against the hill and a strong breeze had taken the game to St Eunan’s from the off.

Darragh Mulgrew and Brian MacIntyre posted the St Eunan’s points.

St Eunan’s lost Padraig McGettigan to a red card just before half-time for a clash with Gary McFadden.

Gaoth Dobhair, with Dáire O Baoill on for Fiachre Coyle at the start of the second period, reeled off four more unanswered points before the second water break to extend their lead out eight points, 1-7 to 0-2.

Harkin (2), Friel and Eamon McGee landed the points before Peter McEniff, who after a spell in the sin-bin, kicked St Eunan’s first point of the second period on 47 minutes.

Substitute David Boyle added another for the black and ambers to reduce the gap to seven points.

That was shortly before Eamonn McGee with a booming dipping shot from way out on the left wing deceived keeper Ronan McGeehin to drop into the top left corner of his net.

In the closing minutes McGeehin’s brother Eoin brought the curtain down on the score with a well struck point.

Gaoth Dobhair: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Eamonn McGee (1-1), James O’Baoill ; Seaghan Ferry, Donal Mac Giolla Bhride,Niall Friel (1-3): Michael Carroll, Peter McGee;Cian Mulligan, Finian Coyle, Naoise O’ Baoill; Ethan Harkin (0-3), Eamon Collum (0-1,1f),Fiachre Coyle. Subs: Dáire O'Baoill for Faichre Coyle (half-timr); Neil McGee for N O’Baoill (45); Cathal Gillespie for C Mulligan (50); Cian McEntee for James O’Baoill (58).

St Eunan's: Ronan McGeehin; Michael McGroary, Darragh Toal, Peter McEniff (0-1); Brian MacIntyre (0-1), Eamonn Doherty, James Kelly; Kevin Kealy, Oisin Toal; Darragh Mulgrew (0-1), Shane O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell jun; Padraig McGettigan, Lee McMonagle, Eoin McGeehin. Subs: Eoghan Dowling for L McMonagle (h/t); Cormac Finn for S O’Donnell (41); Ciaran Tobin for B MacIntyre (44); David Boyle (0-1) for C O’Donnell (47); Dylan Doogan for Toal (55).

Referee: Enda McFeely (Sean MacCumhaills).