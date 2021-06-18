Division Two table toppers Aodh Ruadh and Glenfin meet in vital game at Fr Tierney Park

After just one round of games in the Donegal All-County Leagues, things are starting to hot up with the spotlight likely to be on teams looking to gain promotion and improvement in their league status.

This week we put the spotlight on the Marley Travel Division Two where Aodh Ruadh and Glenfin are top of the table after opening day wins.

These sides meet in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Sunday and they have plenty of recent history. Glenfin came out on top in the 2018 Intermediate final while the Ballyshannon side eventually made the breakthrough last year by winning the Intermediate final against Cloughaneely.

Now both would like to sip from the bottle at the top table, Division One and Sunday's outcome will be an important step on that ladder, especially in the reduced league format this year of just nine games.

Aodh Ruadh opened with a big win in Mountcharles against an understrength St Naul's side, who were also without county men Brendan McCole and Peadar Mogan.

One of the Aodh Ruadh goalscorers was the prolific Shane McGrath, who had a busy week as he graduated from Sligo IT on Tuesday with a Business Degree. He says he will take a short break before joining the job search brigade.

As for Sunday's win in Mountcharles, he feels it was a good opening. "Yeah, lucky enough. St Naul's were down a lot of men but I suppose in terms of starting the league, it was a good result for us and we were happy enough with the overall performance," said McGrath, who felt getting a win away from home was good.

"The last time we only had one away win in the whole league, so get off to a winning start away from home is a big thing for us, it gives us momentum. If you get two or three wins on the run, it would go a long way to keep you up towards the top of the table."

The former Donegal minor star agrees that the target for Aodh Ruadh has to be Division One. "Definitely, after getting to the senior championship last year, I think getting to Division One and getting to play at the top table and play against the best teams as much as we can is something we are definitely prioritising this year. Hopefully, we can make the step up again."

McGrath has been named joint captain along with Colm Kelly for Aodh Ruadh this year but says it doesn't change anything. "It has changed now every year for the last two or three years. I think it isn't much of a change to be honest. Everyone plays their own leadership role. But look, you're happy to get it and you try to take on a wee bit more responsibility."

The Ballyshannon club are down a few players at the moment with Sean Taylor transferring to Coolera in Sligo while goalkeeper Peter Boyle is out and Senan Rooney has Leaving Cert exams.

"We're lucky enough, we have a big squad at the minute and if we do lose players, we have plenty of boys to slot in," said McGrath, who added that it was great to get Kyle Murray and Cian Rooney involved for the first time. "They are getting experience under their belt and they have fitted in no bother."

GOAL SCORER

While McGrath was a goalscorer for Aodh Ruadh on Sunday, Glenfin half-back Ross Marley was also raising a green flag when his side overcame neighbours MacCumhaills in Glenfin.

"I was getting out of trouble and just ran up the field and didn't really mean to be there. I don't think they expect me up there at all," quipped Marley, who is a busy man at the moment, helping out with video analysis for the Donegal seniors.

He thinks Aodh Ruadh will have ambition this year after winning the Intermediate. "Aodh Ruadh came out of Intermediate last year and they will probably hit the ground running. They are probably targetting the league, so the two teams are going to be in good shape for the weekend," said Marley, who was hoping that Glenfin would have Frank McGlynn back for this weekend after nursing a slight injury."

As for the win over MacCumhaill's, he says: "We look forward to playing each other every year and usually there is not much between them. It was the same at the weekend. The championship game ended in a draw last year. MacCumhaill's will be hoping to bounce back this year."

Marley feels the Division Two league will be tough and competitive this year. "There's a good mix there with senior teams and a couple of Intermediates. I think you have Downings from the junior as well. There are teams from all over the county that you might not be familiar with.

"There will be derby games and also other games spread out," said Marley, who felt that meeting teams just once could be a good thing. "It nearly has a championship feel to it. You kinda need to make your home games count.

"The fact that the bottom four go into a relegation play-off makes it tougher again. There will be competition at the top and the botom."

Marley played as an 18-year-old corner-back when Glenfin defeated Aodh Ruadh in the Intermediate championship final of 2018 and he says there has been little between the sides in recent times.

"We have a good mix at the moment with a few over 30. We have Aaron McGlynn back in the panel this year. He was running last year with Finn Valley.

VERDICTS: Wins for Aodh Ruadh, St Naul's, Milford, Dungloe and MacCumhaill's

DIVISION ONE

The big game in the Brian McCormick Sports Division One sees Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair meet in Davy Brennan Park on Sunday. Naomh Conaill, despite fielding without their five county players and missing Dermot Molloy and AJ Gallagher, were much too strong for Kilcar on Sunday.

Gaoth Dobhair were equally impressive against a young St Eunan's side so this has the makings of a great contest and even at this early stage could be a league decider.

Kilcar will be hoping to get back on track in Ardara but they will need Matthew McClean fit for action (he went off injured last week) and they will also need Mark McHugh, who missed Sunday's game with a foot injury.

Killybegs, fresh from a big opening win over Glenswilly, will be tested in O'Donnell Park by St Eunan's. They may be without midfielder Evan Broderick, who is off overseas on work duty, so a new partner will be needed alongside impressive debutant last week Rory Colyer.

St Michael's and Bundoran did not play last week due to the death of St Michael's President, Brian McGinley, and they have their opening games against Cloughaneely and Glenswilly respectively.

VERDICTS: Wins for St Michael's, Kilcar, St Eunan's, Naomh Conaill and Bundoran

DIVISION THREE

There are five games down for decision in the YesChef Division Three and they all look very close affairs.

VERDICTS: Letterkenny Gaels, Buncrana, Naomh Brid, Four Masters and Malin