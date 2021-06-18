Swilly Seals in Letterkenny delighted to welcome new swimmers to the club

Swilly Seals are delighted that we are now in a position to welcome new swimmers to the club. The next assessment for entry to Swillly Seals will take place on Sunday 27th June and successful swimmers will start swimming with the club in September.



Please email expressions of interest to info@swillyseals.ie

Please note coaches will assess swimmers on the following

25m freestyle

25m backstroke

... with a consistent rhythm.

Coaches advise that children should continue with structured swim classes while waiting for assessment or waiting to join.

Following assessment and scoring successful children will be placed on a waiting list to join the club. The club re-registers current swimmers in June, following this registration and other squad moves within the club children on the waiting list will be contacted to join when spaces are available. The development Squad train at Aura Sunday morning 10-11 am.

Should a swimmer found to be suitable for the next level up, C squad they will be offered a place in that squad. Training for C squad takes place Monday and Thursday 3.30-4.30pm and Saturday 8.45-9.45am.

*Please note that all participants must bring a signed Club COVID-19 Self Report Screening form available to download on www.SwillySeals.ie