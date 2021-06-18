Swilly Seals in Letterkenny delighted to welcome new swimmers to the club

Swilly Seals in Letterkenny delighted to welcome new swimmers to the club

Swilly Seals

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Swilly Seals are delighted that we are now in a position to welcome new swimmers to the club. The next assessment for entry to Swillly Seals will take place on Sunday 27th June and successful swimmers will start swimming with the club in September.

Please email expressions of interest to info@swillyseals.ie 

Please note coaches will assess swimmers on the following 

  • 25m freestyle 
    25m backstroke 

... with a consistent rhythm.

Coaches advise that children should continue with structured swim classes while waiting for assessment or waiting to join.

Following assessment and scoring successful children will be placed on a waiting list to join the club. The club re-registers current swimmers in June, following this registration and other squad moves within the club children on the waiting list will be contacted to join when spaces are available. The development Squad train at Aura Sunday morning 10-11 am.

Should a swimmer found to be suitable for the next level up, C squad they will be offered a place in that squad. Training for C squad takes place Monday and Thursday 3.30-4.30pm and Saturday 8.45-9.45am.

*Please note that all participants must bring a signed Club COVID-19 Self Report Screening form available to download on www.SwillySeals.ie 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie