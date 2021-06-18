Georgie Kelly on fire with FOUR goals for Bohemians in Premier Division

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Drogheda United. Photo by
What a night for Georgie Kelly at Dalymount Park, as Bohemians ran riot against Drogheda United in a 5-0 win in the SSE Airtricity League.
Kelly, a native of Tooban, scored four in a fantastic personal performance, two goals in each half, with Liam Burt also on target for the Dubliners.
Liam Burt was the other goalscorer for Bohs and Kelly now has 10 league goals this season making him the top scorer in Premeir Division.
