Donegal U-20s have good win in challenge game against Mayo in Ballyshannon

Gary Duffy's Donegal U-20s continued their preparation for their Ulster championship encounter with Armagh on Friday July 2nd with a win in a challenge game against Mayo in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Friday night.

The Donegal side ran out winners by 3-13 to 0-10 in a game of two halves. Donegal were much better in the second period after being troubled by a strong looking Mayo side in the opening half, especially in the opening 20 minutes.

Mayo led by 0-8 to 1-3 at the break and were value for the lead albeit Donegal did have two very good goal chances, hitting the crossbar and the other being deflected for a '45'. The Donegal goal had a certain amount of luck as the Mayo 'keeper dropped an effort that was meant for a point into his own net.

However, in the second half Donegal looked a much different team. A couple of substitutions including big Padraig McGettigan of St Eunan's certainly was a factor. McGettigan converted two penalties as Donegal took control. Mayo did not score until after the second half water break, and even then Donegal still finished strong. They were winning nearly every battle, a complete turnaround from the first half.

Corner-backs Caolan McColgan and Ryan McShane impressed along with Richard O'Rourke, Shane O'Donnell, Rory O'Donnell, Conor Moore, McGroddy and the aforementioned McGettigan.