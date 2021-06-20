St Michael's get Kevin 'Cookie' Gallagher era underway by beating Cloughaneely

St Michael’s got the Kevin ‘Cookie’ Gallagher era of management underway on with a victory over near neighbours Cloughaneely at the Bridge in Dunfanaghy.

St Michael’s 0-18 Cloughaneely 1-9

Before the match a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late St Michael’s President Brian McGinley who indeed had donned the jersey of both teams during his illustrious playing career.

Both teams were missing their county players whilst the home also lined out without Paul Anthony and Christy Toye, whilst the match marked a return to action for Oisin Langan after a year out with injury.

Playing with the wind it was Cloughaneely made the brighter start and they led at the half way stage on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-6 Cloughaneely 1-7 thanks to a goal and a point from Paul Sweeney and further points from Darren McGeever, Martin Maguire, Lee O’Brien and John Fitzgerald with three.

Hugh O’Donnell, Edward O’Reilly, Carlos O’Reilly and Edward O’Reilly got the points for the home side.

St Michael’s came out off the blocks quicker at the start of the second half and points from Edward O’Reilly, Martin McElhinney, Ruairi Friel and Carlos O’Reilly levelled the tie, Shaun Curran restored the Cloughaneely lead before Edward O’Reilly levelled matters again.

St Michael’s lost Colin McFadden to a black card in the early stages of the second half but the continued to tag on points and led by three points at the water break on a scoreline of 0-14 to 1-8. Cloughaneely continued to press hard but they could not break down a resilient home defence who continued to add on points.

St.Michael’s: Oisin Cannon: Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Michael Gallagher; Hugh O’Donnell (0-2), Michael McGinley, Ruairi Friel (0-1); Ciaran Kelly, Martin McElhinney (0-1); Edward O’Reilly (0-7/f), Carlos O’Reilly (0-3), Oisin Langan, Andrew Kelly (0-2f), Colin Sean McFadden, Stephen Doak. Subs: Antoin McFadden for Doak (40), Kyle McFadden (0-2), for Kelly (50), Conan Brennan for Langan (55).



Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Cian McFadden, Ciaran McFadden, Ciaran McGeady; Mark Harley, Ciaran Scanlon, Shaun Curran (0-1f); Lee O’Brien (0-1), Darren McGeever (0-2); Aidan Doohan, Darren Ferry, Cillian Gallagher; John Fitzgerald (0-3f), Paul Sweeney (1-1), Martin Maguire (0-1). Subs: Conor Coyle for Curren (28), Michael McHugh for Doohan (half-time), Blake McGarvey for Maguire (40), Shaun Maguire for Ferry (50), Michael Fitzgerald for Ciaran McFadden (55).



Referee: James Conners (St Eunan’s)