BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Donegal must get at Down from the very start

It is a big game for Donegal on Sunday in Newry and the word on the injury front is very encouraging. I gather that the Bundoran pair, Paul and Jamie Brennan are alright, but you don't get much information.

I'm hearing that Declan Bonner has said that Michael Murphy is good to go, and that is a major plus. Without a doubt, no matter who is ready, Murphy is the man for Donegal.

I was talking to someone during the week who was at the Down-Laois relegation play-off game and he said that Down looked very sharp. We need to be careful of that. Down footballers are always good to score goals, something that we have to be ready for.

As for the team selection, I would take a shot at the possible team. Shaun Patton will obviously be in goal. I think he will go with Neil McGee at full-back with Eoghan Bán Gallagher in one corner and Stephen McMenamin in the other.

Ryan McHugh will be right half-back with St Naul's Peadar Mogan on the other wing. I don't know if he will go with Paul Brennan in the centre, but he has been the choice for most games.

The midfield will be the same with Hugh McFadden and Caolan McGonagle, who have done well so far.

The half-forward line will include Michael Langan, Niall O'Donnell and Ciaran Thompson while inside Patrick McBrearty and Michael Murphy will start and, if he is fit, Jamie Brennan, will be on the teamsheet. Brennan has a good record against Down and can get you a goal.

I'm told that this is a very new-look Down team with a big turnover from the time we met them in the Ulster semi-final three years ago.

But whatever team Down put out, while they might not have championship experience, there is always an arrogance and self-belief in Down footballers, so while they might be new to championship fare, they will not be fazed by it.

Their manager Paddy Tally would be known as a defensive coach, but Down are known for their offensive side. Last year they were excellent in the first half of the Ulster semi-final against Cavan but faded in the second half

Donegal need to concentrate on one game at a time and not look past Sunday.

From my informant from their game with Laois, midfielder Caolan Mooney is the one to watch. He can cover an awful lot of the field and is also accurate. Their full-forward Cory Quinn is an accomplished player while Darren O'Hagan is a good centre half-back.

Kevin McKernan is still there and he has pedigree with his father a corner-back on the All-Ireland winning team of 1991. Their goalkeeper also played very well against Laois.

I'm told that their other midfielder Johnny Flynn is out injured and he will be a big loss.

If Down go defensive, we have the capacity to kick long range points, and that might be needed.

We need to go at them from the very start. Down teams can come out with a great burst and put it up to you, but we need to be ready. We will be up the night before so there should be no excuse.

We have to be up early on Sunday morning and get physically and mentally ready for a battle. Down have everything to play for and playing at home they will throw caution to the wind. We will be huge favourites but we just have to focus on our own game and at no stage must be underestimate the challenge that is ahead of us.

We must not look past Sunday.

I did not look for a ticket for the game. I gather that there might be two available for each club and we have decided to have a draw for paid-up members.

Pairc Esler in Newry could take 18,000 and I feel there is no reason why there can't be 5,000 at the game rather than 500. I see that Wembley's capacity is going up to 75% for the forthcoming games in the Euros.

LADIES AND HURLERS

Congratulations again to the Ladies this week on reaching the Ulster Ladies Senior Championship final when defeating Cavan. I gather the final won't be played for some time because the All-Ireland championship will take precedence in July.

Also good luck to Mickey McCann and the Donegal hurlers who begin their defence of the Nickey Rackard Cup on Saturday in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny when they entertain Mayo. They have defeated the Connacht side already in the league and in last year's Nickey Rackard Cup final, so there is no reason why they can't do the hat-trick.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell