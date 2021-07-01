McGrath: ‘The 300 extra falls short of the numbers who wish to be at the game’

Spectators outside the ground stand for Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 North match between Donegal and Monaghan in May

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal and Derry will play Sunday week’s Ulster SFC quarter-final before a crowd of 500 - dashing the hopes of hundreds of supporters in the two counties.

This follows a government decision yesterday morning (Wednesday) to increase the allowed capacity, under Covid-19 guidelines, of 200 to 500 in grounds which have more than a capacity of 5,000.

And with a capacity of in the region of 18,000, Sean MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey more than adequately satisfies the criteria for the increased capacity.

The increase in capacity has been welcomed by Donegal chairman Mick McGrath.
But he insists it falls well short of the numbers wanting to attend the plum tie.
“Any increase is welcome,” said the chairman. “But the 300 extra falls well short of the numbers who wish to be at the game. You do wonder when you see 41,000 at the England v Germany game in Euro 2020 the last night and not a mask in sight - you do wonder ...

“In fairness we do have to acknowledge, frustrated and all as we are, we are in the middle of a dangerous pandemic and precautions have to be taken.”

The increased capacity takes effect from Saturday, July 3, brought forward by two days from Monday, July 5.
The increase does not apply to tomorrow (Friday) night’s Ulster U20 championship preliminary round meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey. It still remains at 200.

