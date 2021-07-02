Kelly's golden streak continues against St Patrick's Athletic

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians in action against Lee Desmond of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match tonight. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Georgie Kelly was on target for the 12th time this season to consolidate his position at the top of the SSE Airtricity League’s charts as Bohemians overcame St Patrick’s Athletic 3-2.
Kelly opened the scoring for the Dalymount Park residents, only for the visitors to level through an own goal from Andy Lyons. Lee Desmond was sent off on 82 minutes for Sr Pat’s and Bohemians went 3-1 up through goals from Tyreke Wilson and Liam Burt before Jason McClelland pulled one back late on. Bohemians remain fourth in the Premier Division.
Kelly, from Tooban, is four goals clear of Drogheda United duo Mark Doyleand Chris Lyons, as well as Finn Harps’ Adam Foley, in terms of league goals this term.
