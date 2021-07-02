Kelly's golden streak continues against St Patrick's Athletic

Kelly's golden streak continues against St Patrick's Athletic

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians in action against Lee Desmond of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match tonight. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Georgie Kelly was on target for the 12th time this season to consolidate his position at the top of the SSE Airtricity League’s charts as Bohemians overcame St Patrick’s Athletic 3-2.


Kelly opened the scoring for the Dalymount Park residents, only for the visitors to level through an own goal from Andy Lyons. Lee Desmond was sent off on 82 minutes for Sr Pat’s and Bohemians went 3-1 up through goals from Tyreke Wilson and Liam Burt before Jason McClelland pulled one back late on. Bohemians remain fourth in the Premier Division.


Kelly, from Tooban, is four goals clear of Drogheda United duo Mark Doyleand Chris Lyons, as well as Finn Harps’ Adam Foley, in terms of league goals this term. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie