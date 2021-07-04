Burt and Setanta share the spoils

Burt recorded their second draw from four league games when they were caught at the death by Setanta at Hibernian Park on Friday night.

Burt 0-14

Setanta 0-14

Having led by 0-8 to 0-6 at half time Burt just about managed to keep their noses in front in the second half and led by one going into the final moments. But after turning over a Burt attack Setanta swept downfield and drew a close range free that Kevin Campbell tapped over to secure the draw for the men from the Cross.

The result keeps Setanta joint top of the league with St Eunan’s, with Burt a point back in third. With county players unavailable, Friday was an opportunity for both teams to explore the depth of their squads.



Burt’s youthful full back line, with Peter Campbell in the centre, did well and with Caolan McDermott stationed around the D they managed to prevent the county champions from creating good quality goalscoring chances.

Up front, Kieran Brady and Liam Óg McKinney chipped in with some good scores, while midfielder Conor Gartland was steady from frees in the first half.

Kevin Campbell, Justin McBride and Josh Cronolly-McGee were all amongst the points for Setanta who are home to Dungloe on Friday night while Burt are away to Buncrana.

Burt: Paul Burns; James Donaghey, Peter Campbell, Kevin Curran; Darius McColgan, Dara, Grant, Callum Porter; Stephen Gallagher, Conor Gartland (0-8); Caolan McDermott, Kieran Brady (0-4), Liam McKinney (0-1); Pauric Curran; Eanna McLaughlin, Ciaran Curran (0-1).