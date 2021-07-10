Naomh Conaill roll on with another big win - this time against Glenswilly

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan
Naomh Conaill remain on top of the Division One All-County Football following another big win, this time at home to Glenswilly.
Naomh Conaill 5-20
Glenswilly 1-6
The men from Davy Brennan Memorial Park are like a runaway train unstoppable at present and are the form team in the top flight, this season so far.
Dermot Molloy, John O’Malley (2), Eunan Doherty and Kieran Gallagher scored the goals as Naomh Conaill put seriously understrength Glenswilly to the sword in this evening’s one-sided encounter. The Glenswilly goal came from Christopher McMonagle.
And that is without their county men Ciaran Thompson, Jeaic McKelvey, Ultan Doherty, Eoghan McGettigan and Ethan O’Donnell.
Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Odhran Doherty, A J Gallagher (0-1), Jason Campbell; J D Boyle, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide (0-1); Keelan McGill, Leo McLoone; Eunan Doherty (1-1), Seamus Corcoran (0-2), Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy (1-9,4f); John O’Malley (2-2,1-0 pen), Charles McGuinness (0-2), Kieran Gallagher (1-0). Subs: Ciaran Brennan (0-1), Mark Burke Melly, Stephen Molly, Hughie Gallagher, Shaun Roarty.
Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Mark McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Shane McDaid; Sean Collum, Paddy Diver, Jake Kelly; Lee Crearand, Leon Kelly (0-2); Sean Wogan, Caoimhin Marley (0-1), Kealan Dunleavy (0-1); Ryan Diver, Christopher McMonagle (1-1), Shane McDevitt (0-1). Subs: Gary Shields for S McDevitt; Evan Dunleavy for M McAteer.
Referee: Greg McGoary (Four Masters)
