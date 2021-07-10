St Naul's post fine home win against MacCumhaill's

Action from the meeting of St Naul's and MacCumhaill's this evening in Mountcharles. Photo by Chris Doherty

A sublime goal from Naul’s greatest Gaelic gladiator Stephen Griffin was the real difference between the sides in an entertaining affair in the Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park. 

St Naul’s 1-12
Sean MacCumhaill’s 0-12 

Griffin (1-9, 7f) showed great vision by flicking the ball overheard into the path of the flying Cathal Lowther-a magical one two before he slid the ball low to the MacCumhaill’s net in the 18th minute. 

That superb strike put the home side into a 1-4 to 0-3 lead and they led by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break as Jamie Keegan and Darren O’Leary were on target for a wasteful Twin Towns side who hit eight wides. 

MacCumhaill’s launched a spirited comeback in the second half mainly through the accuracy of  O’Leary who is Jimmy Keaveney-esque and there was only a point between the sides as Naul’s led by 1-9 to 0-11 nine minutes from time. 

But a few errors by the visitors were punished by the clinical Griffin who had strong support from midfield partner Stuart Johnston, as the home side held out for a valuable victory. 

St Naul’s: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1); Ryan Coughlan, Barry Griffin, John Relihan; Michael Coughlan, Kyle Campbell, Dermot Gallagher; Stephen Griffin (1-65f), Stuart Johnston; Thomas White (0-2), Cathal Lowther, Martin Breslin; Joe Campbell, Shane Conneely, Lee McCabe.Subs; Conor McBrearty for John Relihan (32). 

Sean MacCumhaill’s: Eoin Gallen, Cian Mulligan (0-2), Ronan McMenamin, Christopher Gallagher; Chad McSorley, Joseph Boyle (0-1), Adam Lynch; Gavin Gallagher, Steven O’Reilly; Gary Wilson (0-1), Aaron Kelly, Carl Dunnion; Jamie Keegan (0-3), Darren O’Leary (0-54f), Stephen Mulligan. Subs; Conor Griffin for Steven O’Reilly (29 inj), Peter Byrne for Adam Lynch (43), John Lynch for Carl Dunnion (48) 

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh) 

   

