Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

St Eunan's crowned senior hurling league champions

Letterkenny men go all seven games unbeaten on way to title

St Eunan's crowned senior hurling league champions

CHAMPIONS: St Eunan's with the Donegal senior hurling league trophy. PICTURE: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Donegal Senior Hurling League

Buncrana 0-15

St Eunan's 0-17

St Eunan's were crowned the Donegal Senior Hurling League champions this evening after a hard-fought victory over Buncrana.

Paddy Flood's side travelled to the Scarvey knowing victory would put the league beyond the reach of second-placed Setanta. Though the hosts made them work hard, Eunan's dug deep to run out the winners by two points.

The Letterkenny men edged the first half thanks to an outstanding performance by veteran forward Daire O'Maoileidigh, who scored seven of their nine points to give them a 0-9 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Buncrana came out fighting in the second half, with their free taker Caolan O'Neill spearheading a spirited comeback that saw the two sides level on 13 points apiece with ten minutes to go.

But the visitors found an extra gear in the final phase, with O'Maoileidigh, Russell Forde and Brian McIntyre all scoring crucial points to nose ahead and claim victory by two points.

St Eunan's will now head into the county championship with their tails up after going unbeaten in all seven matches, recording an impressive five wins and two draws on the way to the league title.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie