Full results: Kyle Doherty and Ann-Marie McGlynn winners at New Mills 10k

Kyle Doherty coming home in Letterkenny this morning
In sweltering conditions, there were 70 finishers in the New Mills 10k this morning in Letterkenny.
Kyle Doherty was the first home in a time of 32 minutes, with Eoghain McGinley second some 42 seconds afterwards with Diarmait Keough in time on 33:06.
The women's race was won by Ann-Maire McGlynn with 33:46, ahead of Nakita Burke on 34:03 and Noleen Scanlan, who clocked 36:45. Karol Doherty won the wheelchair race.
The next race on the circuit is Milford 5k this coming Friday.
Full results
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime
1. 172 Doherty, Kyle M MO 32:00
2. 208 Mc Ginley, Eoghain M MO Letterkenny AC 32:42
3. 194 Keogh, Diarmait M MO Finn Valley 33:06
4. 186 Grennan, Mark M MO 33:07
5. 218 Mc Paul, Mark M MO N/a 33:17
6. 173 Doherty, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny 33:23
7. 204 Mc Elhill, John M M40 Finn valley 33:36
8. 210 Mc Glynn, Annmarie F FO Letterkenny AC 33:46
9. 202 Mc Elchar, Dermot M M40 Finn valley AC 33:51
10. 182 Gallagher, Gerard M MO Finn valley AC 34:01
11. 161 Burke, Nakita F FO Letterkenny AC 34:03
12. 232 Scully, Gary M M40 Nenagh olympic 34:09
13. 235 Toland, Dean M MO Finn valley AC 34:18
14. 183 Gallagher, Conor M MO Letterkenny AC 34:56
15. 214 Mc Hugh, Philip M MO Letterkenny a.c 35:17
16. 200 Mc Cullagh, Gavin M MO Lifford AC 35:42
17. 174 Doherty, Karol M M40 None 36:40
18. 230 Ryan, Paddy M MO Finn valley 36:39
19. 231 Scanlan, Noeleen F FO Letterkenny AC 36:45
20. 167 Crawford, Gavin M M40 24/7 triathlon club 36:47
21. 215 Mc lucas, Martin M M50 Inishowen AC 37:12
22. 184 Price, Darren M M40 Lac 37:27
23. 158 Bradley, Liam M M50 Inishowen 37:31
24. 234 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses AC 38:00
25. 166 Coyle, Barry M M40 Milfird 38:41
26. 159 Brennan, Patrick F FO Letterkenny AC 38:44
27. 164 Carlin, Shea M MO Finn valley AC 38:50
28. 216 Mc Menamin, Peter M M40 Finn valley 38:51
29. 237 Wasson, Trevor M M50 39:10
30. 201 Mc Daid, Enda M MO N/a 39:24
31. 228 Russell, Liam M MO 39:47
32. 189 Harkin, Michael M M40 Letterkenny AC 40:51
33. 236 Walker, Garvin M MO 41:10
34. 217 Mc Monagle, Paul M M40 Letterkenny a.c 41:34
35. 181 Evans, Donna F F50 Clones AC 41:44
36. 185 Gormley, Eimear F FO Lac 41:46
37. 169 Daly, Luke M MO 41:53
38. 196 Liddy, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny 41:53
39. 213 Mc granaghan, Monica F F40 Letterkenny 42:04
40. 155 Boner, Denis M M40 Rosses AC 42:09
41. 209 Mc Ginty, Gemma F FO City of derry 42:21
42. 156 Bonner, Hugh M M50 Rossesac 42:47
43. 180 Enright, Naoise M M40 Lac 42:59
44. 221 O' Donnell, Ciaran M M50 Letterkenny AC 42:58
45. 205 Mc Fadden, Mark M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:06
46. 211 Mc Glynn, Aidan M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:05
47. 224 O’Donnell, Martin M M50 None 43:41
48. 223 O'Mahoney, Stephen M M50 Marathon club ireland 44:49
49. 203 Mc Eleney, Barry M MO 46:10
50. 222 O'Donnell, Chris M M40 46:11
51. 168 Cunningham, Ciara F FO Killybegs AC 46:42
52. 206 Mc Fadden, Aidan M MO 24/7 triathlon club 47:08
53. 207 Mc Geehan, James M M40 47:36
54. 190 Haughey, Dónal M M60 Tir chonaill 48:02
55. 188 Hannigan, Paddy M M50 N/a 48:05
56. 157 Bonner, Noreen F F60 Finn valley 48:08
57. 151 Bangert, Ton M M60 Raphoe road runners 48:07
58. 165 Clerkin, Ciaran M M60 Monaghan joggernutts 49:18
59. 227 Reid, Georgina F F40 Run for fun 50:06
60. 192 Hutton, Anthony M M50 Foyle valley AC 50:32
61. 229 Russell, Eunan M MO 24/7 letterkenny 51:11
62. 219 Megannety, Eoghan M M40 Run 4 fun 51:15
63. 220 Mhic pháidín, Liz F F40 51:20
64. 175 Doherty, Rosaleen F F40 Speer performance 51:34
65. 177 Doherty, Bridgeen F F40 Run for fun 54:09
66. 238 Whelan, Darren M MO Tir chonaill 54:24
67. 152 Bangert, Marjan F F70 Raphoe road runners 56:14
68. 178 Donaghey, Gloria F F60 Finn Valley AC 57:17
69. 193 Kelly, Kieran M M40 57:23
70. 225 Pierce, Eric M M60 Unattached 1:01:18
