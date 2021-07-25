Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Full results: Kyle Doherty and Ann-Marie McGlynn winners at New Mills 10k

Kyle Doherty coming home in Letterkenny this morning

In sweltering conditions, there were 70 finishers in the New Mills 10k this morning in Letterkenny.

Kyle Doherty was the first home in a time of 32 minutes, with Eoghain McGinley second some 42 seconds afterwards with Diarmait Keough in time on 33:06. 

The women's race was won by Ann-Maire McGlynn with 33:46, ahead of Nakita Burke on 34:03 and Noleen Scanlan, who clocked 36:45. Karol Doherty won the wheelchair race.

The next race on the circuit is Milford 5k this coming Friday.

Full results  

Place  Bib  Name  M/F   AG  Club  ChipTime

1.  172  Doherty, Kyle  M  MO    32:00

2.  208  Mc Ginley, Eoghain  M  MO  Letterkenny AC  32:42

3.  194  Keogh, Diarmait  M  MO  Finn Valley  33:06

4.  186  Grennan, Mark  M  MO    33:07

5.  218  Mc Paul, Mark  M  MO  N/a  33:17

6.  173  Doherty, Ciaran  M  M40  Letterkenny  33:23

7.  204  Mc Elhill, John  M  M40  Finn valley  33:36

8.  210  Mc Glynn, Annmarie  F  FO  Letterkenny AC  33:46

9.  202  Mc Elchar, Dermot  M  M40  Finn valley AC  33:51

10.  182  Gallagher, Gerard  M  MO  Finn valley AC  34:01

11.  161  Burke, Nakita  F  FO  Letterkenny AC  34:03

12.  232  Scully, Gary  M  M40  Nenagh olympic  34:09

13.  235  Toland, Dean  M  MO  Finn valley AC  34:18

14.  183  Gallagher, Conor  M  MO  Letterkenny AC  34:56

15.  214  Mc Hugh, Philip  M  MO  Letterkenny a.c  35:17

16.  200  Mc Cullagh, Gavin  M  MO  Lifford AC  35:42

17.  174  Doherty, Karol  M  M40  None  36:40

18.  230  Ryan, Paddy  M  MO  Finn valley  36:39

19.  231  Scanlan, Noeleen  F  FO  Letterkenny AC  36:45

20.  167  Crawford, Gavin  M  M40  24/7 triathlon club  36:47

21.  215  Mc lucas, Martin  M  M50  Inishowen AC  37:12

22.  184  Price, Darren  M  M40  Lac  37:27

23.  158  Bradley, Liam  M  M50  Inishowen  37:31

24.  234  Trimble, Patrick  M  M40  Rosses AC  38:00

25.  166  Coyle, Barry  M  M40  Milfird  38:41

26.  159  Brennan, Patrick  F  FO  Letterkenny AC  38:44

27.  164  Carlin, Shea  M  MO  Finn valley AC  38:50

28.  216  Mc Menamin, Peter  M  M40  Finn valley  38:51

29.  237  Wasson, Trevor  M  M50    39:10

30.  201  Mc Daid, Enda  M  MO  N/a  39:24

31.  228  Russell, Liam  M  MO    39:47

32.  189  Harkin, Michael  M  M40  Letterkenny AC  40:51

33.  236  Walker, Garvin  M  MO    41:10

34.  217  Mc Monagle, Paul  M  M40  Letterkenny a.c  41:34

35.  181  Evans, Donna  F  F50  Clones AC  41:44

36.  185  Gormley, Eimear  F  FO  Lac  41:46

37.  169  Daly, Luke  M  MO    41:53

38.  196  Liddy, Ciaran  M  M40  Letterkenny  41:53

39.  213  Mc granaghan, Monica  F  F40  Letterkenny  42:04

40.  155  Boner, Denis  M  M40  Rosses AC  42:09

41.  209  Mc Ginty, Gemma  F  FO  City of derry  42:21

42.  156  Bonner, Hugh  M  M50  Rossesac  42:47

43.  180  Enright, Naoise  M  M40  Lac  42:59

44.  221  O' Donnell, Ciaran  M  M50  Letterkenny AC  42:58

45.  205  Mc Fadden, Mark  M  M40  Letterkenny AC  43:06

46.  211  Mc Glynn, Aidan  M  M40  Letterkenny AC  43:05

47.  224  O’Donnell, Martin  M  M50  None  43:41

48.  223  O'Mahoney, Stephen  M  M50  Marathon club ireland  44:49

49.  203  Mc Eleney, Barry  M  MO    46:10

50.  222  O'Donnell, Chris  M  M40    46:11

51.  168  Cunningham, Ciara  F  FO  Killybegs AC  46:42

52.  206  Mc Fadden, Aidan  M  MO  24/7 triathlon club  47:08

53.  207  Mc Geehan, James  M  M40    47:36

54.  190  Haughey, Dónal  M  M60  Tir chonaill  48:02

55.  188  Hannigan, Paddy  M  M50  N/a  48:05

56.  157  Bonner, Noreen  F  F60  Finn valley  48:08

57.  151  Bangert, Ton  M  M60  Raphoe road runners  48:07

58.  165  Clerkin, Ciaran  M  M60  Monaghan joggernutts  49:18

59.  227  Reid, Georgina  F  F40  Run for fun  50:06

60.  192  Hutton, Anthony  M  M50  Foyle valley AC  50:32

61.  229  Russell, Eunan  M  MO  24/7 letterkenny  51:11

62.  219  Megannety, Eoghan  M  M40  Run 4 fun  51:15

63.  220  Mhic pháidín, Liz  F  F40    51:20

64.  175  Doherty, Rosaleen  F  F40  Speer performance  51:34

65.  177  Doherty, Bridgeen  F  F40  Run for fun  54:09

66.  238  Whelan, Darren  M  MO  Tir chonaill  54:24

67.  152  Bangert, Marjan  F  F70  Raphoe road runners  56:14

68.  178  Donaghey, Gloria  F  F60  Finn Valley AC  57:17

69.  193  Kelly, Kieran  M  M40    57:23

70.  225  Pierce, Eric  M  M60  Unattached  1:01:18

