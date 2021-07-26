Olympic medal bid - what time is Mona McSharry's 100m breaststroke final at?

If you can't stay up through the night, then set your alarm clock for just after 3.00 am.

Ireland's Mona McSharry is due to take part in the Olympic women's 100 metres breaststroke final on Tuesday morning at 3.17 am.

The former Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon student has got Donegal, her native Sligo and Ireland really behind her.

The 20-year-old clocked 1:06.59 to finish fourth in her semi-final, with her time quick enough to see her through to the final in eighth place.

Television coverage of the Olympics is on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, from 10.30 pm right through the night.

McSharry is the first Irish swimmer to make an Olympic final for 25 years.

A native of Grange in north Sligo, her undoubted talented was soon spotted when she began breaking records as a member of Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club.

This final is now a dream come true, and she has the nation behind her.

She will race from lane eight.