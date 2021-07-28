Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Third time lucky for Donegal player in his quest for club transfer

Michael Lynch . . . transfer request successful at third attempt

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It has been third time lucky for Donegal's Reserve goalkeeper, Michael Lynch, in his quest to transfer from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair?
It is learned that after twice been ruled out by the Donegal Hearings' Committee, the transfer went through successfully last week, and Lynch will be available to play for Gaoth Dobhair in the upcoming games including championship.
The transfer was first mooted last year and Lynch played in a league game for Gaoth Dobhair against Cloughaneely in the regional league on Friday, July 17 2020.
However, it transpired that an appeal to the Hearings' Committee had been lodged but Gaoth Dobhair claimed they had not received notification of the appeal until after the game started in Magheragallon.
As a result of playing the player, the Gaoth Club chairman and secretary as well as the player were handed 12 weeks suspensions. An appeal against the suspensions were unsuccessful.
The process was repeated a second time with the Donegal CCC approving the transfer but an appeal was successful.
Lynch is currently Declan Bonner's reserve 'keeper at county level. He played his club football at midfield for Naomh Colmcille and that is where he played his one game for Gaoth Dobhair back in July of last year.

