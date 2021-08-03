Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

All eyes will on Donegal horse as Olympic showjumping gets underway

The horse that will be ridden by Bertram Allen is Donegal-owned

Donegal horse will be used by top Irish showjumper in Tokyo Olympics

Donegal horse Pacino Amiro will feature in the Tokyo Olympics

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There has never been so much interest in Olympic showjumping in Donegal, with top Irish jumper Bertram Allen taking to the arena on a horse owned and bred in the county. 

Pacino Amiro was bred by one of Donegal’s top showjumpers, Simon Scott in Convoy, from sire Pacino and out of Scott’s mare Carnone Dancing Queen (by NC Amiro). 

The horse was sold to Aiden McGrory, Ballintra who sent him to Kenneth Graham’s stable Lenamore in Muff who produced him. Pacino Amiro  featured in a number of local events while being produced from Kenneth Graham's Lenamore Stable in Muff. Among the shows in which he competed as a young horse was the annual showjumping event in Donegal Town.

Pacino Amiro was brought to Bertram Allen to ride after the Wexford-born showjumper expressed an interest in him. And when the team was picked for Tokyo, Allen was delighted to take the Donegal horse to the Olympics.

In an interview with UK publication Horse and Hound earlier this year, Allen said: “With some horses, you’re nervous of what the course-builder is going to produce but you know nothing is going to faze him – he’s a serious horse.”

Olympic show jumping gets underway in Tokyo on Tuesday at 11am.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie