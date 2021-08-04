Delight for Letterkenny Gaels with Ulster Junior Hurling League Plate final success

Letterkenny Gaels with the Ulster Junior Hurling League Plate
Letterkenny Gaels were victorious in their Ulster Junior Hurling League Plate final at the Tyrone Centre of Excellence at Garvahy on Wednesday evening.
The side from Páirc na nGael were 1-15 to 3-7 winners against East Cavan Gaels.
More to follow ...
